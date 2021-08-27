Russia to offer India to modernize Talwar-class guided missile frigates

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 27. /TASS/. Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) intends to make an offer to India to upgrade Project 11356 Talwar-class guided missile frigates built by Russia for the Indian Navy, Rosoboronexport Chief Alexander Mikheyev told TASS at the Army-2021 international military-technical forum.

"The Russian side earlier made offers for the modernization of the supplied warships during their repairs. Rosoboronexport and the USC [United Shipbuilding Corporation] are preparing to deliver their joint offers to our partners in 2021. But, of course, it is up to the Indian side to make a decision," the chief executive said.

As the Rosoboronexport head said, "the experience of the operation of the Project 11356 warships accepted for service in the Indian Navy has proven their high reliability and efficiency." "The contracts that have been signed and are being implemented on their additional construction in Russia and on organizing their construction in India are the best proof of this," Mikheyev added.

The Indian Navy currently operates six Project 11356 Talwar-class guided missile frigates.