Army Games stage in Serbia attests to fraternal relations with Russia, says defense chief

BELGRADE, August 26. /TASS/. A stage of the 2021 International Army Games running in Serbia attests to the fraternal relations between Moscow and Belgrade, Serbian Defense Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic told a briefing on Thursday, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

The Serbian defense chief held the briefing to mark the beginning of the Guardians of Order competition in Serbia.

"This competition is a confirmation of our fraternal and friendly relations," the defense minister stressed. Serbia’s defense chief wished the Serbian team in Russia success, and greeted all the participants in the International Army Games located in Serbia.

For his part, Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko stated that the Serbian stage of the Army Games was among the most significant competitions held abroad.

"Let me thank the Defense Ministry of Serbia for the very high level of cooperation in organizing the Games and for the famous Serbian hospitality," the ambassador said.

The Guardians of Order competition, as a stage of the 2021 International Army Games, has brought together military police from six countries: Russia, Serbia, Kazakhstan, Iran, Cyprus and Qatar. The contests that consist of four phases will be held at two military training grounds in the town of Kraljevo.