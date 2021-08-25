Russia’s arms exporter inks 1st deal on upgraded Pantsyr air defense system delivery

KUBINKA /Moscow Region/, August 25. /TASS/. Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) has signed the first contract on the delivery of the upgraded Pantsyr-S1M anti-aircraft missile/gun system, the company’s press office announced at the Army 2021 International Military-Technical Forum on Wednesday.

"Rosoboronexport has signed the first contract for the latest Pantsyr-S1M surface-to-air missile/gun system," the press office informed.

The Pantsyr-S1M has received new surface-to-air missiles, which have extended the system’s target destruction range from 20 km to 30 km and the altitude from 15 km to 18 km and expanded the protected area threefold. Along with new surface-to-air missiles, the upgraded weapon can also fire missiles of the Pantsyr-S1 launcher. Also, the new system features better stealth and jamming resistance and a higher rate of fire, the press office said.

The Army 2021 forum is running at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center outside Moscow on August 22-28.