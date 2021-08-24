Russia to spare no effort to defend post-war system of int'l relations — security chief

MOSCOW, August 24. /TASS/. Russia will spare no effort to defend the system of international relations that has been formed after World War II, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev said on Tuesday during an online meeting of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) high representatives.

According to the Russian security chief, the West’s policy is wrecking the global architecture of relations, which is based on the equality of all sovereign nations and the United Nations’ coordinating role. Instead, they are offering the so-called "rules-based order." "As a matter of fact, this doctrine divides the world into two unequal parts: the elite represented by the United States and its closest allies, who set these rules, and the majority with no rights who must obey them," he said, adding that those who object to this doctrine "are libeled as a threat or an outcast." In such an environment, traditional formats of interstate dialogue cede to "backstage collusions, which often determine the future of independent states," he noted.

"Such an approach once gave start to the Nazi aggression in Europe. That is why Russia is resolutely against such practices and will spare no effort to defend the system of international relations that has been formed after World War II," Patrushev stressed.

"Even the pandemic cannot stop some countries that continue to press for their destructive agenda, which undermines the sovereignty of other states and the stability of entire regions," he said. "The spectrum of their instruments is quite wide: unilateral sanctions, tilting the fundamentals of international law, instigating interethnic and inter-religious conflicts, staging large-scale propaganda campaigns, falsifying history, undermining traditional values, politicizing sports, cultural, humanitarian and environmental spheres."