Armenian PM vows to prioritize deeper strategic ties with Russia

YEREVAN, August 24. /TASS/. Strategic relations with Russia are one of the key factors of Armenia’s security, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on Tuesday when presenting a new government program to the parliament.

"I want to specifically highlight the strategic alliance with Russia which is one of the key factors of our country’s security architecture. The treaty on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance between Armenia and Russia and the treaty on the joint armed force group of Armenia and Russia will continue ramping up the capabilities of [the Russian] 102nd military base in our country," he explained.

According to Pashinyan, "Russian border control officers continue to protect the Armenian state border, Russia is an OSCE Minsk Group co-chair and participates in discussions aimed at resolving the situation at the Sotk-Khoznavar section (border with Azerbaijan - TASS)."

"Armenia is committed to expanding strategic relations with Russia as well as deepening cooperation in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and other international forums," he added.