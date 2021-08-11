Russia ready to help Armenia modernize armed forces, says defense chief

MOSCOW, August 11. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry is ready to assist Armenia in modernizing and reforming its armed forces, Russia’s Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said on Wednesday, welcoming Arshak Karapetyan in the capacity of the Armenian defense chief in Moscow on Wednesday.

"We attach great importance to developing our military interaction both in the bilateral format and within the framework of the CSTO [Collective Security Treaty Organization]. We are also ready to continue rendering assistance in implementing the program of reforming the armed forces of Armenia. This is an uneasy task but I believe that you will be able to cope with it with your experience," Shoigu pointed out.

The Russian 102nd military base stationed in Armenia is well-equipped and is a guarantor of stability, Russia’s defense chief said.

"Armenia is an ally and a key partner of Russia in security provision in the South Caucasus and we are extremely interested in maintaining stability in that region," Shoigu stressed.

The Russian defense chief congratulated Karapetyan on his appointment as the Armenian defense minister, adding that this took place "at an uneasy time when the country is facing complex tasks of reforming its defense sphere."

For his part, Karapetyan said he was grateful to Shoigu for the Russian defense minister’s readiness to help restore the combat efficiency of the Armenian armed forces, equip and train the republic’s troops.

Karapetyan stressed that he was paying his first foreign visit as the defense minister to Russia, which was Armenia’s strategic ally.

"Russia is the sole state that gives a really tangible product of security for the Armenian people and is dealing with security issues not only in Nagorno-Karabakh but also directly on the Armenian borders today," Karapetyan said.

"We are ready for very close and effective cooperation," the Armenian defense chief said.