Syrian military stabilizes situation in Daraa province, Russian Defense Ministry says

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. Syrian servicemen have managed to stabilize the situation in Daraa province where the militants of one of the anti-government groups earlier attacked the positions of government troops, Counter Admiral Vadim Kulit, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria reported at a briefing on Friday.

"The efforts of the armed forces of the Syrian Arab Republic have stabilized the situation in [Daraa], and since July 30 a ceasefire has been established. Syria’s security structures reached agreements with the leaders of armed formations on settling the situation," he said.

The official reiterated that "in recent days the situation in the area of the populated locality of Daraa al-Balad of Daraa province has significantly aggravated where armed clashes between groups of illegal armed formations and Syria’s law enforcement have become more frequent."