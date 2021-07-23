Putin, Russian Security Council members discuss relations with CIS countries

NOVO-OGARYOVO, July 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin had held a meeting with the permanent members of the country’s Security Council, which was dedicated to Russia’s relations with its partners in the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS).

"Today, we will talk about boosting relations with our closest CIS partners," Putin said, opening the meeting that took place via video conference.

The meeting involved Russian Prime Mikhail Mishustin, Federation Council Chairperson Valentina Matviyenko, State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin, Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev, Kremlin Chief of Staff Anton Vaino, Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev, Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Federal Security Service (FSB) Director Alexander Bortnikov and Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin.