Russia waiting for India’s decision on purchase of Ka-31 helicopters, official says

ZHUKOVSKY /Moscow Region/, July 22. /TASS/. Russia is waiting for the Indian Armed Forces’ decision on the purchase of Ka-31 radar surveillance helicopters, Director of Russia’s Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev told TASS at the MAKS-2021 air show.

"The proposals for the supply of Ka-31 helicopters were sent to our Indian partners in 2020. Currently, we are waiting for a decision on conducting contract negotiations," he said.

India is one of the largest operators of Ka-31 radar surveillance helicopters.

The MAKS-2021 air show is running in Zhukovsky (Moscow Region) from July 20 to 25.