Russia’s latest defensive aids suite effective in dozens of countries — defense firm

ZHUKOVSKY /Moscow Region/, July 21. /TASS/. Russia’s latest President-S onboard defensive aids system is operational in dozens of countries, Adviser to the First Deputy CEO of the Radio-Electronic Technologies Group (KRET, part of the state tech corporation Rostec) Vladimir Mikheyev told reporters at the MAKS-2021 international air show on Wednesday.

"There are quite a lot of countries. There are not just several but dozens of countries where the President-S defensive aids suite is operational. These are Asian, African and South American countries," Mikheyev said.

The President-S defensive aids suite is being constantly modernized, he stressed.

"This involves a constant development effort, new R&D and experimental design work and nothing has been put on hold. Where there is the need and a threat, there comes a response," Mikheyev said.

"Today there is a great need for this system," he stressed.

The President-S onboard defensive aids suite is considered one of the world’s most effective systems of air defense protection.

This year, the MAKS international air show is celebrating its 15th anniversary. The MAKS-2021, one of the world’s top three air shows, is running in the suburban town of Zhukovsky outside Moscow on July 20-25 with the observance of all anti-coronavirus measures.