Russia to boost cooperation with Kazakhstan in aircraft industry — Putin

ZHUKOVSKY, July 20. /TASS/. Russia intends to ramp up cooperation with Kazakhstan and other member-states of the Eurasian Economic Union in the aircraft industry, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday at the opening ceremony of the MAKS 2021 International Aviation and Space Salon.

"I would like to particularly note that our neighbor and ally, the Republic of Kazakhstan, is acting as the partner country for Russia at this air show. We intend to boost interaction with Kazakh colleagues and other members of the Eurasian Economic Union in such high technology sector as the aircraft industry," Putin said.

"Our companies are already implementing a series of looking-forward projects. In particular, Mi family helicopters are assembled in Kazakhstan. The Baiterek joint project is promoted down the line of the Russian Federal Space Agency. Its goal is to create an organizational and technical structure to launch spacecraft from the legendary Baikonur launch site using an eco-friendly carrier vehicle," the head of state added.

Russia is open for cooperation in the aerospace sector with all interested countries, Putin said.