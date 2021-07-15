Russia’s Shvabe to unveil unique Avrora spacecraft optical device at MAKS-2021 expo

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Rostec’s Shvabe will present the unique Avrora optical device for spacecraft at the upcoming MAKS-2021 expo, the Shvabe press service told journalists Thursday.

"The Avrora is unmatched in its technical specifications. The device is built on a catadioptric objective with the maximum possible field of view. Unlike its foreign-made analogs, the device makes it possible to obtain high-resolution images in panchromatic and multi-spectral ranges, which is its key advantage," Shvabe CEO Alexey Patrikeyev said, according to the press service.

Currently, the Avrora is installed aboard the Aist-2D spacecraft, where it has provided panchromatic images of wildfires in Yakutia. Over half a million hectares of forest land is currently burning in the region, including in natural reserves.

The Avrora is a wide-angle multi-spectral Earth surface monitoring device, designed for small spacecraft. It solves a wide array of tasks in cartography, emergency monitoring, hydrology, agriculture, forestry, fishery, ecology, and geological surveying.

The MAKS-2021 expo will take place in Zhukovsky, Moscow Region, between July 20 and 25.