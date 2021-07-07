Over 30 vessels to take part in first training of Main Naval Parade

MOSCOW, July 7. /TASS/. More than 30 ships, which arrived to Russia’s second largest city of St. Petersburg, will take part in the first training of the Main Naval Parade in the Gulf of Finland, the Russian Defense Ministry told reporters on Wednesday citing Russian Navy commander Nikolai Yevmenov.

"Today, on July 7, more than 30 ships and boats of various displacement, which arrived to take part in the Main Naval Parade in St. Petersburg and Kronshtadt on July 25, will attend the first training session in a designated area of the Gulf of Finland," Yevmenov said.

According to the ministry, the ships will train moving at a specified speed as part of tactical groups in parade formations.