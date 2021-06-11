US needs to maintain military dialogue with potential adversary — Pentagon

WASHINGTON, June 11. /TASS/. The United States needs to maintain dialogue in the military sphere not only with its allies and partners, but also with potential adversaries to avoid a major crisis, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said.

"We need the ability to be able to talk with both our allies and partners, but also with adversaries or potential adversaries. And so I think there needs to be a direct line of communication between the military and also between government officials," he told the Senate Armed Services Committee on Tuesday.

He agreed with Senator Angus King, who called for maintaining a dialogue between Washington and Beijing despite all differences.

"I absolutely agree with you. If we look at some of the aggressive behavior that we witness from China in the Indian or Pacific, you know, I’m concerned about something that could happen, that could spark a crisis," the secretary of defense said.

"So I share your concern and I absolutely agree with you that this is critical," he added.