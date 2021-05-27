Putin to discuss precision weapons at defense industry meeting

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a final conference in a series of defense industry meetings to discuss precision weapons and the development of military transport aviation, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

"Today a final conference in a series of meetings chaired by Vladimir Putin will be held to focus on the issues of developing the Armed Forces. Today there are plans to discuss advanced weapon systems in detail, namely, long-range precision weapons and also the issues of military transport aviation," the Russian presidential spokesman said.

There are also plans to sum up the results of the whole series of meetings on the development of the defense industry, Peskov said.

"Putin will also continue separate contacts with commanders," the Kremlin press secretary said, stressing that the Russian leader continued working in Sochi.