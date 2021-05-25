S-400 teams hold air defense drills in Crimea

SEVASTOPOL, May 25. /TASS/. The teams of S-400 ‘Triumf’ anti-aircraft missile systems held air defense and anti-saboteur drills in Crimea, the Black Sea Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"In the course of the air defense drills, the personnel of an S-400 ‘Triumf’ battalion practiced a set of measures to relocate positions and redeploy to an alternate area under the protection of Pantsyr-S surface-to-air missile/gun launchers. During a march from the positioning area, notional saboteurs attacked the military column. The security and protection personnel within the column repelled the attack and eliminated the enemy," the press office said in a statement.

Dummy ammunition and simulated explosives were used during the saboteurs’ notional attack to bring the situation close to a combat environment, the statement says.

"After the march, the combat teams of the S-400 ‘Triumf’ battalion practiced a set of measures to detect, lock on and track control targets with their subsequent destruction by electronic launches," the Black Sea Fleet’s press office added.

Russia’s S-400 ‘Triumf’ (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) is the latest long-and medium-range surface-to-air missile system that went into service in 2007. It is designed to destroy strategic and tactical aircraft, cruise and ballistic missiles and hypersonic weapons and can also be used against ground installations. The S-400 can engage targets at a distance of up to 400 km and at an altitude of up to 30 km under intensive enemy fire and jamming.