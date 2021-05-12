Russian, Armenian defense ministers discuss Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu has discussed the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh with his

Armenian counterpart Vagarshak Arutyunyan, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

"The two men discussed the situation in areas where the Russian peace-keeping contingent is on a mission in Nagorno-Karabakh, and also other issues of mutual interest," the news release runs.

Previously, Shoigu and Arutyunyan talked by telephone on April 7 and 24. The agenda was the same.

Tensions over Nagorno-Karabakh surged on September 27, 2020. The following hostilities were brought to an end after a trilateral statement by the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia of November 9. Under the arrangement the Azerbaijani and Armenian forces stopped at the positions they were holding at the moment. A number of districts was transferred to Baku's control and Russian peacekeepers were deployed along the engagement line and the Lachin corridor.