Russia didn’t submit application to send observers to Steadfast Defender 21 drills - NATO

BRUSSELS, May 6. /TASS/. Russia has not sent a request to NATO to send its observers to the alliance’s military exercises dubbed Steadfast Defender 21 which will involve up to 9,000 servicemen and will be held on NATO’s southern wing between May 20 and June 22, Vice Chief of Staff at NATO Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe (SHAPE), Lieutenant General Brice Houdet told a briefing in Brussels on Thursday.

"What we are doing right now is absolutely about transparency. I tell you everything, why we do it," he said. "Russia has not made any request to send observers to the exercise.".