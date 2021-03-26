Russian Navy frigate holds artillery firings in Barents Sea

MURMANSK, March 26. /TASS/. The Project 22350 lead frigate Admiral Gorshkov operational in the Northern Fleet’s division of guided missile ships has successfully accomplished a set of artillery firings in the Barents Sea, the Fleet’s press office reported on Friday.

"The Admiral Gorshkov has successfully hit sheltered target positions located on the coast of the Yuzhny Island of the Novaya Zemlya archipelago," the press office said in a statement.

On March 25, the frigate’s crew successfully accomplished a set of artillery firings against simulated air targets and delivered fire by an Oniks cruise missile against a coastal target position.

The frigate deployed to the Barents Sea for planned combat training on March 24. After completing the combat exercises in the Barents Sea, the frigate will return to its home naval base of Severomorsk.

The frigate Admiral of the Fleet of the Soviet Union Gorshkov is among the Northern Fleet’s most advanced warships. It was built at the Severnaya Shipyard in St. Petersburg in Russia’s northwest and made operational in the Fleet in July 2018.

In late 2020, the frigate Admiral Gorshkov participated in the trials of Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missiles. During the trials, the warship performed several successful missile firings.

The Admiral Gorshkov is the Project 22350 lead frigate. Warships of this class displace 4,500 tonnes and can develop a speed of up to 29 knots. They are armed with Oniks and Kalibr missile launchers, and also with Poliment-Redut surface-to-air missile systems.

Project 22350 frigates are multi-purpose combat ships capable of effectively fighting enemy surface ships, aircraft and submarines and delivering strikes against ground and coastal installations to a range of over 1,500 km.