Russian peacekeepers defuse over 23,000 explosive items in Nagorno-Karabakh

MOSCOW, January 11. /TASS/. Russian peacekeepers have cleared of mines about 479 hectares of land and defused more than 23,000 explosive objects in Nagorno-Karabakh, the Russian Defense Ministry has told reporters.

"During the operation, the engineer units of the Russian peacekeeping force have cleared of unexploded ordnance about 479.2 hectares of land, 182.8 kilometers of roads and 710 buildings, including 22 socially significant facilities. More than 23,000 explosive objects have been detected and defused," the ministry said.

Russian peacekeepers use modern robotic systems that enable them to maintain a high rate of mine clearance in mountainous areas and in adverse weather conditions. Explosive objects and unexploded ordnance are taken to a specially equipped place. Those objects that cannot be evacuated are destroyed on the spot.

On November 9, 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. The Russian leader said the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides would maintain the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, units of the 15th separate motorized rifle brigade of Russia’s Central Military District form the backbone of the peacekeeping force. Russian peacekeepers have set up observation posts along the contact line in Nagorno-Karabakh and along the Lachin Corridor that connects Armenia and Nagorno-Karabakh. The peacekeeping mission’s command is stationed in Stepanakert, the de facto capital of Nagorno-Karabakh. The situation in the area is monitored round-the-clock.