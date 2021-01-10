Putin, Aliyev, Pashinyan to hold talks on Karabakh in Moscow on January 11, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, January 10. /TASS/. Trilateral talks of Russian President Vladimir Putin, his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan will be held on Monday, January 11, in Moscow at the initiative of the Russian head of state. The sides plan to review the implementation of the November 9, 2000 statement of the three leaders on Nagorno-Karabakh and discuss steps to resolve the regional issues, the Kremlin press service reported on Sunday.

"At the initiative of the president of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin, on January 11, 2021, in Moscow, trilateral talks will be held of the President of the Russian Federation, the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, and the Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan. It is planned to review the implementation of the November 9, 2000 statement of leaders of Azerbaijan, Armenia and Russia on Nagorno-Karabakh and discuss further steps on resolving the issues present in the region," the statement said.

According to the press service, a particular attention will be paid to the issues of aid to residents of districts affected by the military action as well as of unblocking and developing trade and economic and transport connections.

Additionally, separate conversations of Vladimir Putin with Ilham Aliyev and Nikol Pashinyan are planned.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed territory that had been part of Azerbaijan before the Soviet Union break-up, but primarily populated by ethnic Armenians, broke out in February 1988 after the Nagorno-Karabakh Autonomous Region announced its withdrawal from the Azerbaijan Soviet Socialist Republic. In 1992-1994, tensions boiled over and exploded into large-scale military action for control over the enclave and seven adjacent territories after Azerbaijan lost control of them.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. The Russian leader said the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides would maintain the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region.