Vucic thanks Russia for strengthening Serbia’s defense capabilities

BELGRADE, December 15. /TASS/. Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic thanked Russia for strengthening of Serbia’s defense capabilities during the joint conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Belgrade Tuesday.

"During the productive negotiations, we confirmed the strategic determination of both countries to improve our relations wherever possible, based on friendship and mutual respect. […] We will adhere to military neutrality, Serbia will not a part of any military bloc and wants to protect its territory on its own. In this regard, I thanked Russia for strengthening of Serbia’s defense capabilities," Vucic said.

Vucic also disclosed that the negotiations covered "bilateral relations, from energy to military-industrial cooperation, economy, infrastructure construction, agriculture, trade volumes, the situation in the world and in the region."

"We intend to improve our cooperation wherever possible: Russian Railroads build a dispatching center here, a Stara-Pazovy - Novi Sad railroad. We were building the Balkan Stream gas pipeline together with a Russian company. I believe you will see impressive results before the end of this year, the job will be finished," he said.

Vucic noted the common role of Serbia and Russia in fighting Nazism and criticized attempts to rewrite history.

"We will together stand against these attempts to falsify history and will teach our children who were the real heroes," he said.

The President also thanked Russia for significant financial support in construction of the Church of Saint Sava.

"I consider this cathedral to be the most beautiful in the world, we could not have done it without Russian craftsmen," Vucic said.