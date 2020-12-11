Troops in central Russia receive some 600 weapon systems this year

YEKATERINBURG, December 11. /TASS/. About 600 weapon systems arrived for the troops of Russia’s Central Military District this year, Central Military District Commander Colonel-General Alexander Lapin said in an interview with the Defense Ministry’s Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper on Friday.

"The share of advanced military hardware in the District has risen almost four-fold. The inventory of combat vehicles of various designation has received some 600 items of military hardware since the beginning of this year alone. This December, we will accept another 250 new and modernized weapon systems for service. This will allow us to rearm two military formations and five units, including one within the 201st Russian military base in Tajikistan," he said.

This year, the troops of the Central Military District have learnt to operate the latest S-400 ‘Triumf’ anti-aircraft missile systems and Buk-M3 surface-to-air missile complexes, the commander said.

"This can be evidenced by the successful firings at the Kapustin Yar testing range. In December, the first surface-to-air missile regiment rearmed with S-400s will assume combat duty in the Sverdlovsk Region," he said.

The Central Military District is the largest in Russia. It is based on the territory of the Volga, Urals and Siberian integrated federal districts and 29 Russian regions. Structurally, the Central Military District also includes some overseas facilities: the 201st military base in Tajikistan, the Kant integrated military base in Kyrgyzstan and units stationed on the territory of Kazakhstan. The Central Military District is headquartered in Yekaterinburg.