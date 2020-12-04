Russia’s latest troop command system to outshine foreign rivals, says defense chief

MOSCOW, December 4. /TASS/. The advanced automated tactical-level troop command system being developed in Russia under the Sozvezdiye-2015 R&D work will outshine foreign rivals by its characteristics, Russian Defense Minister Army General Sergei Shoigu said at the ministry’s conference call on Friday.

"By its characteristics, it will be no inferior to foreign versions and will outshine them by some characteristics," the defense chief said.

The system will help improve troops’ command and control and raise their combat efficiency, he stressed.