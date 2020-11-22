Over 1,400 refugees return to Nagorno-Karabakh during past day - Russian defense ministry

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. More than 1,400 refugees returned from Armenia to Nagorno-Karabakh during the past day. The convoy of buses and cars with the refugees was escorted by Russian peacekeepers, the Russian defense ministry said on Sunday.

"Thirty-four buses arrived from Yerevan to the main square of the city of Stepanakert. The convoy was escorted by patrols of the Russian peacekeeping contingent and military police. Russian servicemen ensured security when the busses were crossing the contact line. More than 1,400 people returned to their homes," the ministry said, adding that Russian servicemen were responsible for the safe return of civilians across the contact line.

Renewed clashes between Azerbaijan and Armenia erupted on September 27, with intense battles raging in the disputed region of Nagorno-Karabakh. The area experienced flare-ups of violence in the summer of 2014, in April 2016 and this past July.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. Under the document, the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides are to maintain the positions that they held and Russian peacekeepers are to be deployed to the region. The Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno-Karabakh basically comprises units of the 15th separate motor rifle (peacekeeping) brigade of the Central Military District.