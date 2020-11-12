Second battalion of Russian peacekeepers marching to Goris

MOSCOW, November 12. /TASS/. Russian peacekeeping units are marching to the Armenian town of Goris, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov told reporters on Thursday.

He informed that the units of the second battalion of Russian peacekeeping which arrived today are marching for 300 kilometers to the town of Goris.

Konashenkov added that in order to implement peacekeeping objectives, avoid potential incidents and ensure the safety of Russian troops, constant cooperation is being maintained with Armenian and Azerbaijani general staffs via direct channels.

"The National Defense Management Center of the Russian Federation is coordinating the actions aimed to implement peacekeeping objective and to monitor the situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone 24/7," the spokesman said.

On November 9, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan signed a joint statement on a complete ceasefire in Nagorno-Karabakh starting from November 10. The Russian leader said the Azerbaijani and Armenian sides would maintain the positions that they had held and Russian peacekeepers would be deployed to the region. Besides, Baku and Yerevan must exchange prisoners and the bodies of those killed. In total, Russia plans to deploy 1,960 troops, 90 armored personnel carriers and 380 vehicles and special equipment units to the region.