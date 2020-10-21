Terrorism-related crimes grow by over 30% in Russia in 2020

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Terrorism-related crimes have grown by almost 34% in Russia since the beginning of this year while extremist crimes have increased by 43%, Russia’s Interior Ministry said in its statistical reports on Wednesday.

"From January to September 2020, 1,851 terrorism-related crimes were registered (a growth by 33.9%) along with 651 extremist crimes (an increase by 43.4%)," the statistical reports say.

Overall, Russia’s Interior Ministry has registered over 1.5 million various crimes since the beginning of this year, the ministry’s statistical data indicate.

At the same time, crimes in public places have dropped by 10.2% from the previous year to 464,500, the ministry said.