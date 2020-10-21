Russia’s arms exporter presents mine-clearing drone

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Russia has developed a Strekoza (Dragonfly) flying detector of improvised explosive devices that comes as a copter with a locator capable of detonating discovered objects on its own, Senior Expert of Russia’s state arms seller Rosoboronexport (part of the state tech corporation Rostec) Alexander Slobodyanyuk said on Wednesday.

"I would like to tell [you] about the drone-based system of detecting improvised explosive devices. The system has been named Strekoza. We have an ordinary copter, on which we mount a non-linear locator and there is also a control post with an operator," Slobodyanyuk said in the company’s video presentation on the YouTube channel as part of the Intrepolitex-2020 international security exhibition.

The Strekoza drone operates at an altitude of up to 30 meters. The locator enables the copter to spot suspicious objects right in the flight. The drone also carries a suspension device for attaching a TNT block: upon detecting an improvised explosive device, an operator can place it on the object and detonate remotely.

The operator’s control panel also shows the copter’s flight trajectory as indicated in green in the absence of dangerous objects. If the Strekoza detects a suspicious object, the flight trajectory indicates a yellow mark while a red mark will appear on the screen if the detector precisely identifies a dangerous object.

The drone is outfitted with a video camera that enables the operator to examine a dangerous object and the environment in detail from all angles.

The 24th Interpolitex-2020 international homeland security exhibition is running at the VDNH All-Russian Exhibition Center in Moscow on October 20-23 (pavilion No. 57).