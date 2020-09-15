Some 350 Belarusian servicemen to take part in Kavkaz 2020 military drills in Russia

MOSCOW, September 15. /TASS/. Belarus has dispatched about 350 servicemen and over 30 tanks to take part in the Kavkaz 2020 (Caucasus 2020) military drills that will take place in Russia between September 21 and 26, Russian Defense Ministry told journalists Tuesday.

"About 350 people, over 30 tanks and armored personnel carriers, as well as six 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers will be involved in the drills from the Belarusian side," the ministry said.

The Belarusian forces have already arrived at the Kapustin Yar proving ground in Russia’s Astrakhan Region.

During the drills, the Belarusian servicemen will practice ground and air defense, deflection of air raids, as well as offensive tactic.

Currently, the Slavic Brotherhood joint Russian-Belarusian drills take place at the Brestsky proving ground in Belarus, involving Russian airborne troops. The drills focus on counter-terrorism activities.