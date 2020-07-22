Second diesel-electric sub built for Russia’s Pacific Fleet wraps up shipbuilders’ trials

"The Admiralty Shipyard has completed the shipbuilders’ sea trials of the Project 636.3 large diesel-electric submarine Volkhov for the Russian Navy," the Shipyard said in a statement.

ST. PETERSBURG, July 22. /TASS/. The second out of six Project 636.3 submarines ordered for Russia’s Pacific Fleet completed shipbuilders’ sea trials, the Admiralty Shipyard reported on Wednesday.

The shipbuilders’ sea trials of the submarine Volkhov that was floated out in December 2019 were held from June 18 to July 21. Over this period, the shipbuilders checked the sub’s sonar, radar, communications and life-support systems and other equipment. The Volkhov successfully accomplished its planned submergences. All the systems and mechanisms operated in the normal mode and in compliance with the stated operational characteristics, the statement says.

The Admiralty Shipyard will soon begin preparing the submarine for state trials that are scheduled for mid-August. Following the state trials, the sub will be delivered to the Russian Navy.

Overall, the Admiralty Shipyard (part of Russia’s United Shipbuilding Corporation) will build six Project 636.3 diesel-electric submarines for Russia’s Pacific Fleet. The Admiralty Shipyard earlier built a series of six Project 636.3 submarines for the Black Sea Fleet. The Russian Navy Command is also considering building Project 636.3 diesel-electric submarines for the Baltic Fleet.

Project 636.3 submarines (NATO reporting name: Improved Kilo-II) are 74 meters long and displace more than 3,900 tonnes. Due to its strong hull, the submarine has an operational depth of 240 meters and can dive to a maximum depth of 300 meters. Submarines of this Project have an operational range of up to 7,500 miles. They are armed with Kalibr-PL cruise missiles that are launched from torpedo tubes from the sub’s submerged position.

Project 636 submarines are considered among the world’s most noiseless underwater cruisers. They can develop a speed of up to 20 knots, have their sea endurance of 45 days and a crew of 52 men.