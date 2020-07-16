Russian shipyard floats out first serial Borei-A-class nuclear-powered submarine

MOSCOW, July 16. /TASS/. The first serial Project 955A (Borei-A) strategic nuclear-powered missile-carrying submarine Knyaz Oleg was floated out on Thursday, the Sevmash shipbuilding plant’s press service said.

"Today, on July 16, a ceremony to float out the Knyaz Oleg strategic nuclear-powered missile-carrying submarine of the Borei-A class took place at the Sevmash shipyard in Severodvinsk," the statement said.

The ceremony was attended by officials from the Defense Ministry, the Russian Navy, the United Shipbuilding Corporation, Sevmash and other agencies.

The lead submarine of Project 955A, the Knyaz Vladimir, has already entered service with the Russian Navy. It arrived to Gadzhiyevo, the main base of the Northern Fleet’s submarine forces, on July 3.

Project 955A strategic missile-carrying underwater cruisers represent the fourth generation of nuclear-powered subs built for the Russian Navy. According Russia’s Defense Ministry, Borei-A-class submarines are less noisy and feature improved maneuvering, depth and armament control systems.

All Borei-class submarines can carry 16 Bulava ballistic missiles. They are also furnished with 533mm torpedo tubes.