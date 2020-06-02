Russian defense minister offers US counterpart to pool efforts to fight coronavirus

MOSCOW, June 2./TASS/. In a phone call with US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu suggested that the two countries pool efforts in fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the Russian Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

According to the ministry, the top military discussed fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus, arms control, as well as information and regional security. "The defense minister of the Russian Federation suggested that the two countries join efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic with an aim of reacting effectively to similar situations in the future, as well as that military specialists engaged in this activity exchange the experience," the ministry added.

According to the latest statistics, over 6,383,800 people have been infected worldwide and more than 377,700 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 2,920,880 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

To date, a total of 423,741 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 186,985 patients having recovered from the disease. Russia’s latest data indicates 5,037 fatalities nationwide.