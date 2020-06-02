Russia’s Defense Ministry selects volunteers for coronavirus vaccine tests

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry has selected volunteers from among military servicemen for coronavirus vaccine testing.

"Fifty military servicemen, including five women, who had voluntarily expressed their desire to take part in the testing of the modern drug, have been selected to test the safety and effectiveness of the vaccine. All candidates underwent preliminary examination and testing. They had not been diagnosed with any diseases for a month," the ministry told reporters on Tuesday.

According to the Defense Ministry, the volunteers were selected from various military units throughout Russia. The first group should arrive at a special institution at the Russian Defense Ministry’s 48th Central Research Institute "to undergo a preliminary in-depth medical examination and prepare for the experiment," the ministry added.