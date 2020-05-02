Russian, Turkish military conduct joint patrol mission in Syria’s al-Hasakah governorate

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. Russian and Turkish servicemen conducted a regular joint patrol mission in Syria’s al-Hasakah governorate, the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria said on Saturday.

The mission was conducted under the Russian-Turkish memorandum of understanding of October 22, 2019.

"A regular joint Russian-Turkish patrol mission was conducted along the route Delawi-Kara - Jilliqa - al-Firdaus - Akka - Shamsiyah - Akka - al-Firdaus - Jilliqa - Delawi-Kara in the al-Hasakah governorate," it said.

Apart from that, the Russian military police conducted patrol missions along three routes in the Aleppo governorate and one route in the al-Hasakah governorate. Russia’s air taskforce conducted an aerial patrol mission from the Qamishli airfield.

According to the Russian reconciliation center, no shelling attacks by Turkey-controlled armed groups were reported in Syria’s Idlib de-escalation zone during the past day. The ceasefire that was declared in the Idlib zone under the Russian-Turkish agreements from March 6, 2020 is being observed.

The Russian reconciliation center continues to fulfill assigned tasks after the completion of the military campaign in Syria. The center’s officers regularly travel around the country's liberated areas to assess the humanitarian situation. The main efforts of the Russian military are now focused on assistance to the refugees returning to their homes and evacuation of civilians from de-escalation zones.