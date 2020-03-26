Russian Defense Ministry denies its medical specialists in Italy contract COVID-19

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. The deputy chief of Russia’s radiation, chemical and biological protection force, Major-General Sergei Kikot, has dismissed the rumors some Russian military medics in Italy have contracted the novel coronavirus.

"I would like to make it very clear. Some mass media this morning claimed that 50% of Russia’s military personnel, who had arrived in Italy for providing assistance in the struggle against the coronavirus are in grave condition in intensive care at a hospital in Bergamo. This has nothing to do with the reality. All are well and ready to do their job. Apparently, some does not like this," Kikot told a news briefing in Bergamo.