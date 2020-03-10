Over 1,000 Black Sea Fleet artillery troops kick off live-fire exercise in Crimea

SEVASTOPOL, March 10. /TASS/. Artillery troops of the Russian Black Sea Fleet’s army corps have kicked off a field exercise in Crimea involving over 250 weapon systems, the Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"At the Black Sea Fleet army corps’ combat training ranges located on the Crimean peninsula, the troops are practicing the skills of artillery fire control and participating in force-on-force tactical drills. Overall, the field exercise involves more than 250 items of military and special hardware," the press office said in a statement.