Over 1,000 Black Sea Fleet artillery troops kick off live-fire exercise in Crimea

SEVASTOPOL, March 10. /TASS/. Artillery troops of the Russian Black Sea Fleet’s army corps have kicked off a field exercise in Crimea involving over 250 weapon systems, the Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.
"At the Black Sea Fleet army corps’ combat training ranges located on the Crimean peninsula, the troops are practicing the skills of artillery fire control and participating in force-on-force tactical drills. Overall, the field exercise involves more than 250 items of military and special hardware," the press office said in a statement.
The field exercise involves over 1,000 troops, Grad multiple launch rocket systems, 122mm 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzers, 120mm D-30 howitzers, 120mm 2S9 ‘Nona-S’ self-propelled artillery guns and also Sani and Podnos mortars.
At the final stage of the field exercise, the troops will hold force-on-force tactical drills between a separate coastal defense brigade and a separate marine infantry brigade of the Black Sea Fleet, during which they will conduct artillery live-fire, land an amphibious assault force onto the coast and practice various tactical methods of a battle between artillery units.
The field exercise will last until the end of March, the press office informed.