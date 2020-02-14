Russian fighter jets scrambled on interception missions twice in last week

MOSCOW, February 14. /TASS/. Russian fighter jets have been scrambled twice on interception missions in the last week, the Krasnaya Zvezda (Red Star) newspaper quoted the Russian Defense Ministry as saying.

According to the defense ministry, 33 foreign aircraft and six unmanned aerial vehicles conducted reconnaissance near Russian borders. Foreign aircraft and drones were monitored by Russian radars. The defense ministry said that violations of Russian airspace were prevented.

The defense ministry said that Russian pilots carried out 256 sorties at 91 aerodromes in the past week.