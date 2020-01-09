Putin emphasizes need to raise share of advanced weaponry in Russia’s Navy to 70%

SEVASTOPOL, January 9. /TASS/. There is a need to raise the share of advanced weaponry in Russia’s Navy to 70% in the near future, President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with senior officials from the Defense Ministry and the Navy’s General Command.

"This is the level that we need to achieve and maintain," the president pointed out.

"We will continue efforts to make sure that our navy has advanced equipment," Putin said, adding that issues concerning the Navy’s modernization had been considered at a series of defense meetings in December. "The agenda included ways to strengthen sea-based nuclear forces," he specified.

"The Navy has always been important if not crucial for efforts to ensure national security. In the 21st century, we need to maintain and strengthen our country’s role as one of the world’s leading maritime powers," Putin emphasized.

He added that special attention had been payed to the Navy’s development in the previous years and large amounts of money had been spent to that end.