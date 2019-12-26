Armenian army plans to buy advanced weapons in 2022-2023

YEREVAN, December 26. /TASS/. The Armenian Armed Forces are planning to replenish their arsenal with modern weapons in 2022-2023, particularly with long-range weapon systems, Chief of Armenia’s General Staff Lieutenant-General Artak Davtyan said at an end-of-the-year press conference on Thursday.

"We have a decision to acquire modern armament but we have no specific contracts yet. We are planning to acquire such means in 2022-2023. Specifically, this relates to long-range weapons," the general said.

When asked by a journalist about the possibility of buying Russian-made S-400 air defense systems, Davtyan said that this option was not being considered at present.

"We have no such decision and are not taking any steps for their acquisition. The Armenian Armed Forces operate S-300 systems that are on combat duty," he said.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on December 21 that Yerevan had bought Russian Tor-M2KM anti-aircraft missile systems.

Armenia buys basic armament from Russia.