Russian, Armenian military may hold 60 joint events in 2020

YEREVAN, October 29. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu has noted the growing pace of cooperation between Moscow and Yerevan and suggested improving a plan for bilateral military cooperation for next year, including more than 60 joint events.

"We plan to continue our cooperation as intensively, without losing the gained pace. For this purpose we drafted a plan for bilateral military cooperation for 2020, which includes more than 60 joint events. I suggest approving it today," Shoigu said at negotiations with Armenia’s Defense Minister David Tonoyan.

He said that Russia and Armenia were successful in bilateral cooperation and within international organizations, in the first place, the CSTO."

"This year our military contingents jointly coped with combat training tasks in the process of the operative-strategic exercise Combat Brotherhood - 2019, which was held in Russia, Belarus and Tajikistan," Shoigu said.

He added that Russia continued to train military personnel for Armenia.

"Currently 248 Armenian military servicemen undergo training at Russia’s 25 military academies," Shoigu said.

New impetus to partnership

Tonoyan appreciated a high level of strategic cooperation between Yerevan and Moscow and noted with satisfaction the effectiveness of joint measures in the military and military-technical field.

"Tonoyan expressed the certainty that his Russian counterpart’s visit will give a fresh impetus to the further development of Armenian-Russian strategic partnership in the defense sphere and promote the strengthening of security and stability in the region," the Armenian Defense Ministry said in a news release.