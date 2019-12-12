NATO continues to stoke tensions on all fronts, Russian Foreign Ministry cautions

MOSCOW, December 12. /TASS/. The London summit of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) confirmed its policy aimed at raising tensions in all areas, including space, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing on Thursday.

"NATO continues to pursue the policy adopted and confirmed at the Wales, Warsaw and Brussels summits, which is aimed at raising tensions and ensuring NATO’s dominance in all areas - on the ground, in the air, at sea and in the cyber space," she emphasized.

According to the Russian diplomat, "as far as we can understand, NATO allies have accepted the United States demand to increase their military expenditures." "I would like to point out that their total military spending constitutes more than half of global expenditure and exceeds Russia’s by more than 20 times," Zakharova said.

She noted that NATO was thinking about going beyond its geographical zone of responsibility, particularly focusing on China. "NATO is increasing its activities in the field of information and communication technologies and cutting-edge technologies," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman stressed.

NATO’s summit, dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the Alliance, took place in London on December 3-4. The member states once again designated Russia as one of the major security threats and called for boosting the policy of deterrence and dialogue towards Moscow. For the first time in NATO’s history, threats coming from China were discussed at the summit. "We have declared space an operational domain for NATO, recognizing its importance in keeping us safe and tackling security challenges, while upholding international law," the summit’s participants said in a declaration.