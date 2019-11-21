Russian Northern Fleet’s latest frigate sails to White Sea for trials

"The ship has started its transit to the Belomorsk naval base. The frigate will arrive in Severodvinsk on November 23. The weather forecast for the route of the ship’s transit from the Barents to the White Sea is favorable," the press office said.

ST. PETERSBURG, November 21. /TASS/. The Northern Fleet’s most advanced warship Admiral Gorshkov will sail from the Barents to the White Sea for trials, the press office of Russia’s Western Military District reported on Thursday.

In the White Sea, the frigate’s crew will hold a series of trials to test-fire new missile armament and practice planned combat training measures. Before the ship’s departure, the Northern Fleet Staff’s special commission checked the preparedness of the frigate’s crew and its equipment for the inter-base transit, the press office specified.

According to the data of Russia’s Defense Ministry, the frigate Admiral Gorshkov successfully test-fired a Kalibr cruise missile against a coastal target at a practice range in the northern Arkhangelsk Region in October this year.

The frigate Admiral Gorshkov is the Northern Fleet’s most advanced warship. It was built at the Severnaya Shipyard in St. Petersburg in Russia’s northwest and made operational in the Fleet in July 2018. The warship successfully accomplished the tasks of several drills and round-the-world deployment. The frigate constantly takes part in Russia’s Main Naval Parade in Kronstadt.

The Admiral Gorshkov is the Project 22350 lead frigate. Warships of this class displace 4,500 tonnes and can develop a speed of up to 29 knots. They are armed with Oniks and Kalibr missile launchers, and also with the Poliment-Redut surface-to-air missile system.