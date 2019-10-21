Russian defense contractor delivers 2nd regiment set of S-400 systems since year start

"Almaz-Antey Group has transferred the second regiment set of S-400 ‘Triumf’ surface-to-air missile systems to the Defense Ministry of Russia this year. The delivery ceremony took place at the Kapustin Yar training range in the Astrakhan Region," the press office said in a statement.

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Almaz-Antey Group has delivered the second regiment set of S-400 ‘Triumf’ long-range anti-aircraft missile systems to the Defense Ministry ahead of schedule, the company’s press office reported on Monday.

Pursuant to the Defense Ministry’s requirements, the new military hardware held a verification test with the engagement of real air targets. The system performed without a hitch and the acceptance/delivery trials passed successfully, the statement says.

Almaz-Antey specialists were present during the system’s trials, from the start to the completion of missile firings.

"As part of fulfilling obligations under the defense procurement plan, the company has delivered a new regiment set of S-400 ‘Triumf’ systems ahead of time. This is an enlarged regiment set of S-400s," Almaz-Antey CEO Yan Novikov was quoted by the press office as saying.

Russia’s S-400 ‘Triumf’ (NATO reporting name: SA-21 Growler) is the latest long- and medium-range surface-to-air missile system that went into service in 2007. It is designed to destroy aircraft and cruise and ballistic missiles, and can also be used against ground installations. The S-400 can engage targets at a distance of up to 400 km and at an altitude of up to 30 km under intensive enemy fire and jamming.