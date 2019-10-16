S-400 deliveries to Turkey may be completed in November-December — Erdogan

First Russian S-400 missile systems to be deployed in Turkey in December — top brass

ANKARA, October 16. /TASS/. Deliveries of Russia's S-400 missile defense systems to Turkey may be completed in November or December, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told reporters on Tuesday after his trip to Azerbaijan.

"They [the United States] said that they will not sell us [Patriot missile systems]. What happened after that? We purchased S-400, with deliveries already underway. The final stage will be completed in December or possibly in November," NTV quoted Erdogan as saying.

In September 2017, Russia announced signing a $2.5 billion contract with Turkey on S-400 delivery. First deliveries of S-400 missile systems to Turkey started in July. The United States and NATO oppose Ankara's purchase of S-400 systems from Russia.