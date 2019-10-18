{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russian troops receive over 1,100 advanced weapon systems this year

The Russian troops have received 16 aircraft and 35 helicopters of various designation, over 200 armored vehicles and 21 radar stations in their various modifications
© Gavriil Grigorov/TASS

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces have received over 1,100 latest weapon systems since the beginning of this year, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on the single military output acceptance day on Friday.

"Today we will sum up the results of fulfilling the defense procurement plan in the third quarter for the delivery of armament, military hardware and the construction of military infrastructure facilities. Over the reporting period, the troops have received more than 1,100 items of advanced weaponry, military and special hardware," Shoigu said.

This year, the Russian troops have received 16 aircraft and 35 helicopters of various designation, over 200 armored vehicles and 21 radar stations in their various modifications, the defense chief said.

The Russian Navy has taken the delivery of the missile corvette Sovetsk, a Project 21980 anti-saboteur boat and the small hydrographic vessel Alexander Rogotsky. "In addition, the shipbuilders have repaired the nuclear-powered submarine Omsk and upgraded the missile corvette Smerch," Shoigu noted.

The troops also "received engineering and motor vehicles, communications equipment, aircraft armament, munitions and many other items in a planned procedure," the defense minister said.

"Little time remains until the end of the year and that is why it is necessary to channel all the efforts into implementing the 2019 defense procurement plan," the defense minister stressed.

