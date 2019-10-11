Russian security chief to visit Cuba on October 15-16

MOSCOW, October 11. /TASS/. Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev will pay a visit to Cuba on October 15-16, the Council’s press service reported.

"Nikolai Patrushev will hold consultations on regional and international security as well as on issues related to cooperation between the Russian and Cuban law enforcement agencies, military officials and intelligence services," the press service said.

Patrushev regularly holds security consultations with his counterparts from other countries. In late August, he led the Russian delegation at the security consultations in Malaysia and Singapore, and in mid-September he paid a two-day visit to Japan. Over the past two months, he also visited Yerevan, Baku and Minsk.