Over 2,000 paratroopers, 30 tanks fight enemy force in south Russia drills

"Overall, the drills involve more than 2,000 paratroopers and about 400 items of military hardware, of which there are over 100 armored vehicles, including around 30 T-72B3 tanks, 50 weapon systems and mortars, eight Il-76MD aircraft, four Mi-8AMTSh combat and transport helicopters and four Mi-35 attack gunships," the press office said in a statement.

MOSCOW, October 2. /TASS/. Over 2,000 paratroopers from the Kamyshin air assault brigade and 100 armored vehicles are taking part in tactical drills in the Volgograd Region in south Russia, the press office of the Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

Nearly 4,000 servicemen take part in military drills in Russia's Far East

The Kamyshin air assault brigade is one of three large units in Russia’s Airborne Force that have tank battalions.

According to the Defense Ministry, "during the brigade-level tactical exercise with the Kamyshin air assault large unit that started today, more than 600 paratroopers from the brigade advanced from their permanent station in the town of Kamyshin in the Volgograd Region to the take-off airfield in Engels in the Saratov Region."

Upon their arrival at the airfield, the paratroopers will carry out preparations for their air-dropping. The airborne force will board Il-76MD military transport planes early in the morning of October 3.

Under the drills’ scenario, the paratroops will land onto the Ostrovskaya site in the Volgograd Region to accomplish the assignments of seizing a field aerodrome and destroying illegal armed formations.