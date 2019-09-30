Nearly 4,000 servicemen take part in military drills in Russia's Far East

MOSCOW, September 30. /TASS/. /TASS/. Tactical military exercise of marines from the Pacific Fleet have kicked off in Russia's Far Eastern Kamchatka, the press service of the Eastern Military District said on Monday.

"Bilateral brigade tactical drills have kicked off in Kamchatka, with participation of Primorye and Kamchatka marines units, aviation and ships from the Pacific Fleet," the press service said.

"A total of 4,000 servicemen are involved in the drills, along with over 500 units of military and special equipment, military ships, helicopters and military aircraft from the Russian Pacific Fleet," the press service added.