Flamethrower squads destroy notional enemy in Siberia drills

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Servicemen of the radiation, chemical and bacteriological protection regiment of the Central Military District stationed in the Altai Region destroyed a notional enemy in a fortified area during drills at a practice range in West Siberia, the District’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"The flamethrower squads were assigned the task of providing for a breakthrough into the enemy’s area equipped with fortified emplacements to facilitate the advance of motorized infantry units. By using the smoke modification of the Shmel RPO-D rocket-propelled infantry flamethrower, the chemical troops created a smoke screen that blinded the crews of the notional enemy’s weapon systems. The fiery and smoke haze from the shot created unbearable conditions for the enemy’s sheltered manpower," the press office said in a statement.

The squads of RPO-A rocket-launched flamethrowers completed the destruction of the enemy’s fortified emplacements and dug-in arms depots by a thermobaric strike, the press office added.

The troops fired RPO-A and RPO-D flamethrowers using various types of munitions, in single shots and by salvos of flamethrower squads to a range of up to 700 meters. Overall, the drills involved more than 500 personnel and over 100 items of military hardware.