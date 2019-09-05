Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief plans to visit Japan in November

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. Russian Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Nikolai Yevmenov plans to visit Japan in November of this year, Japanese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Takeshi Osuga said on Thursday during a briefing on the outcomes of the talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Vladivostok.

"Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy Yevmenov plans to visit Japan in November of this year," he said.

This is the first visit of its kind in 18 years. The agreement to hold such a visit was reached in May on the outcomes of Russian-Japanese "2+2" talks in Tokyo.